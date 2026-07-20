New air route: Astana–Shanghai flights set for this autumn

The meeting focused on launching direct flights on the Astana–Shanghai route. The airline representatives confirmed strong commercial interest in the route and said they are ready to begin flights this fall, once all necessary preparations are completed. The route will start with three weekly flights, eventually expanding to daily service.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding the route network between Kazakhstan and China. The airline's management expressed interest in increasing the number of flights to Kazakhstan and in strengthening cooperation with Kazakh carriers.

It is noted that the new route will mark another step in implementing agreements on expanding air connectivity between Kazakhstan and China. Direct air links between the two countries' political and business capitals are expected to boost tourism, business, and investment ties, and to expand Kazakhstan's transit potential.

China Eastern Airlines is s one of China's top three state-owned airlines and the second-largest. Based in Shanghai, it operates a fleet of 834 aircraft. In 2025, the airline carried 150 million passengers. It operates around 550 daily flights from Shanghai's two airports.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, a new international route linking Almaty and Chongqing is set to launch.