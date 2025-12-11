First Deputy PM highlights untapped opportunities during Iranian President’s visit

“We have enormous untapped opportunities in our bilateral cooperation. Iran is our neighbor across the Caspian Sea, and we need to work actively to unlock this potential,” First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, said on the sidelines of the meeting at Akorda.

To note, as part of the official visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the issues of strengthening the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the Akorda Palace.