First contingent of Kazakhstani peacekeepers return home from Syria

The contingent, which returned after a year of service as part of the UN mission (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights, was welcomed by top officials of the Ministry of Defense, veterans of the Armed Forces and fellow soldiers, accompanied by the guard of honor.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

“This mission was an essential part of international efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the volatile region. Your efforts did not go unnoticed and contributed to further strengthening of Kazakhstan's authority as a responsible and peace-loving state in the international arena. I am thankful for your service, for completing your combat mission, for assisting people facing hard times,” said Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

He emphasized that, for the first time in the history of the Kazakh army, an independent national contingent with its own weaponry and equipment had been deployed in the Golan Heights as part of the UN Disengagement Observer Force mission.

Recall that the first Kazakh peacekeeping contingent, which included 139 service members, was dispatched to the Golan Heights a year ago. Kazakhstani peacekeepers have completed 557 missions.

The second peacekeeping contingent has left from Almaty to Damascus on April 11.

