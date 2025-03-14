Kazakh peacekeepers perform 557 tasks in Golan Heights

According to the Kazakh Defense Ministry, the mission became the first independent operation of the peacekeepers under the Flag of Kazakhstan.

During the mission at the Faouar base, the peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan performed 557 tasks including monitoring compliance with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria, evacuation of military personnel from the peacekeeping bases in the area of responsibility, mobile patrol of the controlled territory, clearance of unexploded ordnance and other explosive objects, escorting UN personnel and dignitaries within and outside the area of ​​responsibility.

The most important thing is that Kazakhstani peacekeepers performed their first independent mission amid the escalation of the situation in Syria. During the heightened tension in the area of responsibility, the contingent of Kazakhstan played a decisive role in strengthening the base, having prevented its capture by the rebel fighters.

The Rapid Response Team carried out three evacuations of UN leadership and staff from Damascus to the Faouar base, ensuring safety of UN personnel and property.

The UN leadership highly assessed Kazakhstani peacekeepers’ bravery and decisiveness.

The national peacekeeping contingent which includes 139 militaries and 26 pieces of military vehicles has been deployed in the Golan Heights from March 2024.

In late February, the Senate of Kazakh Parliament approved the law on compensation for Kazakhstani peacekeepers.