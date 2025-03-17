First Bishkek-Khujand-Bishkek direct flight launched

Officials, mass media representatives and bloggers were the first passengers of the flight performed on March 16.

The flight was launched to expand economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

During the trip, the guests surveyed Bahoriston recreation center, Khujand Fortress and Arbob Cultural Palace.

The new Bishkek-Khujand-Bishkek route is called to promote economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries, and create new opportunities for strengthening the collaboration.

Photo credit: Khovar

On March 13, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan inked historic Agreement on State Border.

The countries agreed to resume direct flights between the two nations starting from March 14.

Kyrgyzstan suggested Central Asian states introducing visa-free regime and single visa for foreigners