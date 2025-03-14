Kyrgyzstan suggests Central Asian states introducing visa-free regime and single visa for foreigners

Sadyr Zhaparov stated that all Central Asiaт countries have finally settled their border issues.

“On March 13, the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which had remained unsettled for 101 years (since 1924), was finally resolved. This is an important event both for two countries, and for the entire Central Asian region, since one can consider that all countries in the region have fully resolved their border issues among themselves. Fron now on, eternal peace has been reached in Central Asia,” the Kyrgyz leader highlighted.

The President of Kyrgyzstan suggested that Central Asian states begin the process of introducing a visa-free regime among themselves, and issue a single visa for foreigners, enabling them to travel freely around all countries of the region.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan inked historic Agreement on State Border.

From March 14, the countries plan to resume air communication.

On March 31, Khujand will host a trilateral summit of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon paid a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13.

