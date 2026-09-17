First Azerbaijan Airlines flight lands in Aktobe, expanding regional connectivity

Regular flights on the Baku-Aktobe-Baku route operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The direct service supports business and tourism links between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, making travel between the two countries more convenient.

Following the launch of services to Shymkent and Atyrau earlier this year, Aktobe marks another step in the expansion of Azerbaijan’s national carrier across Central Asia. The new route also enables passengers from Kazakhstan to connect via Baku to other international destinations in the airline’s network.

Tickets are available through Azerbaijan Airlines’ official website and mobile app, as well as the airline’s sales offices and accredited travel agencies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that FlyDubai plans to launch cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai.