Fire breaks out on FlyArystan aircraft during technical work, employee injured

The incident occurred while technical work was being carried out on the aircraft, with a localized fire breaking out during the operation. Airport emergency services quickly extinguished the fire.

“One Air Astana Group employee sustained injuries and received medical assistance. He was subsequently discharged from the hospital,” the airline’s press service said.

There were no passengers or crew members on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

The aircraft has been temporarily withdrawn from service as authorities assess the extent of the damage and determine the necessary repair work.

Air Astana, together with Almaty International Airport, is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, it was reported a Lufthansa plane operating a flight from Frankfurt to Delhi had made an emergency landing in Baku.