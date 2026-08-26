Frankfurt-Delhi Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing in Baku

According to the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, on 25 August, the captain of a Lufthansa aircraft operating flight LH760 from Frankfurt to Delhi requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical malfunction on board.

"The Boeing 787 aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:26 Baku time. All necessary measures were taken by the relevant airport services, and the safety of the passengers and crew members was ensured," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had restored regular air service to Arkalyk, a city in Kostanay region, for the first time in three decades.