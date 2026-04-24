Financing agreements for Mirny wind farm project in Zhambyl region signed

The WPP with a projected capacity of 1GW will be located in the Moiynkum district of Zhambyl region. The facility will be equipped with an advanced energy storage system. The total investment is estimated at around $1.2 billiob, with a significant share coming as foreign capital. Commissioning is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2028.

The Mirnyi project stands as a pivotal element of KMG’s 2060 Low-Carbon Development Program.

As part of the global agenda, the company actively introduces green technologies and consistently reduces carbon footprint.

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

The new wind farm will improve the reliability of power supply in the country's southern regions. Overall, the project's launch will strengthen Kazakhstan's energy system, increase the share of renewable energy sources, and provide additional impetus to the socioeconomic development of the Zhambyl region.

Earliet, Qazinform reported that Zhambyl Region hosted a capsule-laying ceremony at the construction site of the future Mirny wind power plant.