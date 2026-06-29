Kazakh Senate holds its final session in Astana

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev declared the session as the final in the chamber’s history.

On July 1, under the new Constitution, the Parliament’s powers will be terminated.

He announced the elections will be held for a new unicameral Parliament, Qurultay, in August, replacing the bicameral system established in 1995.

He summed up the work of the Senate for the past 30 years. He noted over 890 plenary sessions were held, more than 3,500 laws were adopted, with 350 initiated by deputies.

The laws laid the foundation for political, economic, fiscal, and social reforms initiated by the Head of State.

He stressed attention was constantly paid to strengthening the judiciary, law enforcement, citizens’ rights, and the rule of law.

He said over 60 parliamentary hearings and over 3,000 events were held. Nearly 3,000 deputy inquiries were submitted to the Government on issues raised by citizens.

246 senators served over three decades, contributing to the development of national parliamentarism.

In conclusion, Maulen Ashimbayev expressed gratitude to the deputies, staff and media representatives for their joint work and wished the future Qurultay success, which will begin functioning after the upcoming elections in its new format.

Earlier, President signed laws on Vice President of Kazakhstan, Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi.