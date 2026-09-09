10 weightlifters to represent Kazakhstan at 2026 Asian Games

The following athletes will compete for Kazakhstan at the continental sporting event:

Men: Otepbergen Aliyev (up to 60 kg), Akmolda Sairamkez (up to 65 kg), Beksultan Aitbay (up to 75 kg), Alexey Churkin (up to 85 kg), and Nurgisa Adiletuly (up to 95 kg).

Women: Yekaterina Alyakina (up to 57 kg), Arai Nurlybekova (up to 69 kg), Ayanat Zhumagali (up to 77 kg), Aiganym Zhanbolat (up to 86 kg), and Lyubov Kovalchuk (over 86 kg).

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had finalized its national boxing team roster for the 20th Asian Games in Japan.