FIFA opens disciplinary probe into Argentina after World Cup final

The world football governing body confirmed that its disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the events that took place after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium.

Players and coaching staff found to have breached FIFA regulations could face suspensions, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) may also be subject to financial sanctions.

Following the final whistle, several Argentina players and members of the coaching staff became involved in confrontations with Spain's players as they celebrated their World Cup triumph. Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala were among those seen during the altercations.

Earlier reports suggested Leandro Paredes had been sent off by referee Slavko Vinčić for pushing Spain defender Eric García by the throat. However, FIFA later clarified that no red card had been issued and no disciplinary action was taken against the midfielder during the match.

Argentina had already finished the final with 10 players after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

The latest investigation comes after FIFA had already initiated disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over a banner displayed by the team's players following their 2-1 semi-final victory over England expressing support for Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that after weeks of spectacular goals, dramatic comebacks, historic records and unforgettable underdog stories, Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to bring one of the most thrilling tournaments in the competition's history to a memorable close.