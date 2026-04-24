FIFA faces mounting challenges ahead of 2026 World Cup ticket rush

The tournament, set to take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada, is expected to be the largest in football history, both in scale and attendance.

According to FIFA, more than five million tickets have already been sold out of an anticipated total exceeding six million. The current phase includes tickets in categories 1 to 3, as well as limited pitchside seats depending on the match. The organization also indicated that additional batches may be released periodically until the final, subject to availability.

Last-minute ticket sales for @FIFAWorldCup 2026 are now live! 🤩



Tickets across all 104 matches are now available for public purchase on a first-come, first-served basis: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) April 22, 2026

However, the ticket rollout has been overshadowed by criticism of FIFA’s pricing strategy. The governing body confirmed that it uses a variable pricing mechanism, stating that “prices are adjusted manually based on demand and availability, not automatically.” While FIFA presents this approach as a tool to manage unprecedented global demand, critics argue that it risks undermining one of football’s core principles, accessibility.

In the United States, several lawmakers have openly called on FIFA to revise its pricing model. They warned that fluctuating ticket costs, similar to those used in major entertainment events, could make World Cup matches unaffordable for average fans. The concern reflects a broader debate about the commercialization of global sport, where ticket prices increasingly mirror market demand rather than public accessibility.

FIFA has attempted to address these concerns by introducing a limited number of lower-cost tickets. In December, the organization launched the “Supporter Entry Tier,” with prices starting at $60. These tickets account for approximately 10% of the allocation reserved for participating member associations. While the move has been welcomed as a step toward inclusivity, analysts note that the scale remains limited relative to overall demand.

The pricing debate also highlights a structural challenge for FIFA. The World Cup has evolved into a global entertainment product, attracting billions of viewers and generating significant revenue through broadcasting and sponsorship deals. As a result, ticketing has become both a financial instrument and a public relations issue. Balancing profitability with inclusivity remains one of the organization’s most pressing challenges.

For many fans, attending a World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Yet rising costs, combined with travel expenses across three host countries, risk placing that experience beyond reach for large segments of the global audience. As ticket sales intensify, the issue of access is likely to remain central to discussions surrounding the tournament.

Expansion, logistics and FIFA’s structural challenges

The 2026 tournament marks a historic shift in the format of the World Cup. For the first time, 48 teams will compete, expanding from the traditional 32-team structure. This change increases the number of matches from 64 to 104, significantly altering the scale and logistics of the competition.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has consistently defended the expansion, stating that “this will be the most inclusive World Cup ever.” The move is designed to provide more nations with the opportunity to participate, particularly from regions that have historically had limited representation.

However, the expansion has also generated criticism. Some analysts argue that increasing the number of teams could dilute the quality of competition, especially during the group stage. Others point to the growing physical demands placed on players, who must navigate an already congested international football calendar.

The logistical complexity of the 2026 World Cup further amplifies these concerns. Matches will be held across three countries and multiple time zones, requiring unprecedented coordination. While the United States offers extensive infrastructure and experience in hosting large-scale events, ensuring consistency across venues in Mexico and Canada remains a significant task.

Source: zeemaps.com

Travel distances represent another key challenge. Teams and fans may be required to move across thousands of kilometers between matches, raising both logistical and environmental concerns. The tournament’s carbon footprint has become a subject of debate, with critics questioning whether sustainability commitments can be meaningfully achieved at such a scale.

Beyond logistics, FIFA continues to face broader governance issues. The organization has spent the past decade attempting to rebuild its reputation following corruption scandals that led to the arrest of senior officials and prompted calls for reform. While FIFA has introduced measures aimed at improving transparency and accountability, critics argue that progress has been limited.

The financial scale of the World Cup intensifies scrutiny. The 2026 edition is expected to generate record revenues, driven by broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements and ticket sales. FIFA maintains that these funds are reinvested into global football development, including youth programs and infrastructure projects. However, questions remain about how equitably these resources are distributed among member associations.

The combination of expansion, logistical complexity and governance challenges places FIFA under significant pressure. Successfully delivering a tournament of this magnitude will require not only operational efficiency but also renewed trust from stakeholders across the football community.

Geopolitics, commercialization and the future of the World Cup

As preparations for the 2026 World Cup continue, geopolitical factors are increasingly shaping the narrative around the tournament. Iran’s potential participation has become a focal point of debate amid broader international tensions. Some political figures have suggested that Iran could face exclusion, reflecting the growing intersection between sport and global politics.

In parallel, discussions have emerged in certain circles about the possibility of replacing Iran with Italy, a traditional football powerhouse that has previously missed qualification. While FIFA has not formally endorsed such proposals, the debate underscores the challenges of maintaining neutrality in an increasingly polarized international environment.

The issue gained further attention after Paolo Zampolli, a top envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump, publicly raised the idea. “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup,” Zampolli told the Financial Times. “I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

FIFA maintains that football should remain separate from politics, though critics say its decisions have been inconsistent. Experts warn that excluding or replacing qualified teams on political grounds could undermine the tournament’s integrity and set a precedent.

Cover credit: Ai generated / Qazinform

Beyond geopolitics, the World Cup also reflects growing commercialization. While rising revenues support global football development, high ticket prices and corporate influence have raised concerns about fan accessibility.

Security and logistics also remain key challenges, as three host nations require close coordination. As a result, the 2026 tournament is seen as a critical test for FIFA, both in delivering a successful event and addressing broader concerns over governance, pricing and global politics.

As the final phase of ticket sales continues, anticipation is building among fans worldwide. Yet the success of the tournament will depend not only on events on the pitch, but also on FIFA’s ability to address the complex challenges surrounding modern international sport.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had announced the release of commemorative collector coins dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.