Kazakhstan’s National Bank issues collector coins for FIFA World Cup 2026

The Bank said in a statement FIFA World Cup 2026 сoins are issued in the Sports series, with the sale data yet to be announced.

These collector coins are produced in partnership with Germany’s coin company MDM, which holds an official FIFA license to issue collector coins for the 2026 World Cup.

In a historic first, the 23rd edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico, with the number of participants in the final stage increased to 48 national teams.

The coin’s back depicts the host country flags, the globe with continents, and the World Cup trophy, as well as football player silhouettes over a soccer ball pattern on the sides, reads the statement.

Issued with a face value of 1,000 tenge, these 37 mm proof-quality coins are minted from 925 sterling silver, featuring decorative gilding and color printing. Mintage for this issue is limited to 2,000 units: 1,500 pieces are reserved for domestic sale within Kazakhstan, while the remaining 500 are allocated for the international market.

The coins are accepted at face value for all transactions, including in banks and for exchange, across the country. Issued by the Kazakhstan Mint, they are required by law to be accepted for payments and account deposits, the Bank said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the National Bank honors the Qazaq Kuresi sport with collectible coins.