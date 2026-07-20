FIFA eyes record $15 billion revenue after 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament had created new opportunities to expand investment in football across the organisation's 211 member associations.

“I think we can top the USD 15 billion mark,” Infantino told representatives of FIFA member associations at a meeting in New York ahead of the World Cup final.

As a non-profit organisation, FIFA reinvests income from its tournaments and commercial activities into football development programs worldwide, with the World Cup remaining its largest source of revenue.

“This FIFA World Cup here in particular has opened a lot of doors, a lot of opportunities, a lot of possibilities,” Infantino said.

He added that FIFA aims to “unleash the commercial potential and opportunity that FIFA has” to provide greater support for the global game.

Infantino stressed, however, that financial success depends on the quality of the sporting competition.

FIFA funding for football development is expected to reach a record $2.7 billion during the 2027-2030 cycle, eight times more than when the program was launched a decade ago.

According to Infantino, FIFA has invested $5.1 billion in football development across its member associations during his presidency.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that EA Sports FC correctly predicted Spain's victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, extending its streak of accurately forecasting the last five men's World Cup champions.