EA Sports predicts fifth consecutive World Cup champion

Ahead of the tournament, EA Sports FC posted on X: "We've predicted four in a row. Now we've run the sim again. The next champion? Spain."

We've predicted four in a row. Now we've run the sim again.



The next champion? 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/aNRQYVB1v1 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) June 6, 2026

Spain went on to defeat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, matching the simulation's prediction. The gaming franchise has now correctly forecast the winners of every World Cup since 2010:

· 2010 – Spain

· 2014 – Germany

· 2018 – France

· 2022 – Argentina

· 2026 – Spain

Spain's triumph was built on a rock-solid defence that conceded just one goal throughout the tournament. Teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí impressed in their World Cup debuts, while Rodri was named the tournament's Golden Ball winner. Head coach Luis de la Fuente guided Spain to its second FIFA World Cup title.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph was marked by an emotional post-match celebration attended by the Spanish Royal Family, senior political leaders and an unexpected moment involving U.S. President Donald Trump.