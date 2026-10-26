Feel Good News: Princess Diana’s tiara, A$AP Rocky’s new MV, and collection of ties

Lady in yellow: Kate radiates in Princess Diana’s tiara

Let’s start with royals and tiaras. Kate Middleton was glowing at this week’s state banquet at Windsor Castle organized in honor of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. The event was a part of the Oman state visit.

Princess Kate donned a saffron-yellow gown by Elie Saab with a cape and pleated silhouette. As for accessory, she opted for Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, her go-to headpiece, previously worn by Princess Diana, as well as earrings and a bracelet that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment during the banquet when King Charles mentioned William’s work with the Crown Prince of Oman.

“The unique and special relationship we share helps to make the world and our peoples safe… In your future, too, Britain is deeply invested – as you are so actively in ours,” King Charles said. “Our connections matter deeply and, in this regard, I have been especially delighted to see our sons, The Prince of Wales and His Highness Sayyid Theyazin, become joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia expedition.”

Prince William and Princess Kate also traditionally posed for a portrait ahead of the banquet. They were photographer by celebrity photographer Greg Williams and later shared the image in black and white.

“It’s a big world, I got big schemes”

Kazakhstani talent Aisultan Seitov co-directed Shroom Clouds music video by A$AP Rocky. The track is a lead single for Disc 2 of A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated album, Don’t Be Dumb.

The MV itself is like a psychedelic dream transitioning between lush green hills, vast steppe landscapes, incredible vintage cars and surreal visual effects. At the end, it turns out that Rocky is sitting on a classic New York stoop.

Being a graduate of the New York Film Academy, Aisultan Seitov happens to be of the most successful and internationally recognized Kazakhstani film and music video directors. He directed MVs for elite of American hip-hop industry, for example, 21 Savage, J.Cole, and Offset.

How many ties is too many?

Dr. John Yakel, a professor at Western Kentucky University, loves ties and now he has an incredible collection of neckwear thanks to his students.

Knowing of his love of collecting neckties, his students showered him with limitless options for his latest birthday. The emotional moment was caught on video and shared on TikTok, garnering over 14 million views.

The video also drew thousands of reactions online, including the one of JCPenney: “He deserves the whole world and everything in it.” “A surprise like this =money well spent”, Bank of America wrote.

Better 43 years later

The Greater Victoria Public Library in British Columbia revealed this month that someone returned a copy of Herman Wouk’s 1978 novel War and Remembrance after its scheduled date. The interesting part is that the book was due back in 1983. The novel and the library reunited after 43 years.

The book still had a check-out card in it saying it had been due back on September 1, 1983. The librarians have no idea why the return was delayed for 43 years and no clue about the borrower’s identity.

“If you’ve discovered a long-lost library book at home, a friendly reminder that you can return library materials at any branch, any day, any time. No judgement, just happy reunions,” the library’s Instagram post says.

“He was a skater boy”

Spanish skateboarder Diego Poncelet broke a Guinness World Record in Canada, officially clocking a speed of 94.34 mph (151.83 km/h) while moving downhill.

Professional downhill skateboarder Poncelet, 27, earned the record for the fastest skateboard speed downhill (standing) in Quebec, Canada, moving as fast as the windspeed of a hurricane.

Known for high-speed downhill racing, Diego always aims to push the limits of the sport.

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