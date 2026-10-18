Feel Good News: Jason Derulo’s moves, Spider-Man’s get-together, and Winnie-the-Pooh’s sweet reads

So You Think You Can Dance

Mele Ta’e’iloa went viral after she was invited to join Jason Derulo on stage of his concert in Auckland. In a video shared by the pop star via his official Instagram account, Derulo asked the Tongan to do a spontaneous freestyle performance to his track Mi Chico. And Mele delivered!

Her effortless moves wowed the crowd, Jason and his backup dancers as well.

Jason’s viral post has already garnered over 945,000 likes since the day of publication.

“Absolutely crushed it! She is so sweet, outgoing, has an amazing sense of rhythm, and her flexibility is on another level. I honestly could have watched her dance the entire time! Thank you, Jason, for introducing us to such wonderful people and giving them this incredible opportunity!”, one of the followers praised Mele’s performance. “I wish she stayed for the whole song!”, another comment reads.

Mele turned out to be a dance teacher at Manurewa High School in South Auckland, New Zealand. She is also the director of New Zealand’s leading hip-hop and street dance collective, Projekt Team.

Fans in the comments under the post highly recommended Jason bringing Mele to every show. That was smooth, Mele!

You’re a Spider-man, I’m a Spider-man too

Spidey’s fans this one is for you! Hundreds of Marvel admirers showed up at the New York Comic Con last week, dressed as Spider-Man attempting to break a Guinness World Record set three years ago.

Toy company Jazwares and Disney Consumer Products gathered 649 Spider-men to break the record set by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysian in 2023. Unfortunately, they missed the record by 36 people. But organizers see it as a chance to get together again and who knows what might happen next time.

“We had an absolute blast. We came so close to breaking the world record. Life isn’t about being the best every single time. We all had so much fun, and it gives us an opportunity to get together once again,” Jazwares President Jeremy Padawer wrote in the comments.

Stay strong and hold that plank

Now let’s be honest - for how long can you hold an abdominal plank? 10 seconds, 30 seconds, a minute?

DonnaJean Wilde from Canada can do that for 5 hours. F-I-V-E H-O-U-R-S. And she is 61. Yep, that’s right.

Last week DonnaJean broke her own record at the Huntsman World Senior Games in Utah holding the plank for 5 hours. Her previous record set in 2024 was 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

It’s high time to work on our fitness, guys!

Paws-itively sweet reads

When you go to your local library to borrow a book or to study the last thing you expect to see there is a bear, especially on a Wednesday morning.

But that is exactly what happened to the Mono County Free Library in California, when an unexpected visitor - an actual bear - broke into one of its buildings at 6 a.m. this week.

Based on the video shared by the library on social media, the bear skipped the ‘book borrowing part’ and went straight to the staff snack supply to enjoy some peanut butter, cookies and a jar of honey.

After helping itself, the bear left the library. Funny enough, his ‘visit’ coincided with the 100th anniversary of the first publication of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh.

Don’t worry, no books were harmed in the experiment!

You can read other Feel Good News here.