FC Tobol wins Super Cup

The encounter was officiated by a refereeing team led by Denis Tevyashov from Uralsk.

Kairat’s starting lineup featured Anarbekov, Luis Mata, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Tapalov, Oksanen, Gleyzer, Jukkola, Mrynskiy, Jorginho and Edmilson.

Tobol began the match with Busurmanov, Pape-Allyn, Cavnic, Marochkin, Zhagorov, Vukcevic, Myakish, Tagybergen, Zuev, Guerra and Hebay.

The game opened at a lively pace. As early as the sixth minute, Luis Guerra capitalized on a defensive mistake by the Almaty side to put Tobol ahead. Kairat responded in the 20th minute when confusion inside the Kostanay penalty area allowed Alexander Mrynskiy to strike low into the far corner, leveling the score.

Shortly afterward, Nemanja Cavnic fouled Jorginho in the box. The Brazilian stepped up to take the penalty but failed to beat Sultan Busurmanov from the spot. However, Jaakko Oksanen reacted quickest to the rebound, giving Kairat a 2:1 lead in the 26th minute.

The second half saw a tense battle, with both teams making several substitutions. Dastan Satpayev entered the field as the match progressed. Tobol intensified their efforts and was rewarded in the 89th minute when Askhat Tagybergen converted a free kick to equalize, sending the contest into a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Tobol proved more composed. The decisive moment came after a series of accurate attempts from both sides, with Tobol ultimately prevailing 5:4 on penalties.

With this triumph, Tobol claimed their fourth Kazakhstan Super Cup title in club history.

