Finland international joins Kairat

According to the club’s press service, the 23-year-old winger has signed a contract that will keep him at the club through the end of 2027.

Jukkola rose through the ranks at Ilves, making his top-division debut in 2020 at the age of 18. Last season, he appeared in 37 matches, contributing eight goals and seven assists. Over his spell with the Finnish side, he totaled 129 appearances, scoring 21 goals and adding 20 assists.

In the autumn of 2025, Jukkola made his debut for the Finland national team, starting in a match against Norway.

