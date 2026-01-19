FC Kairat's forward Satpaev to miss Champions League match against Club Brugge

Head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin confirmed the news at the pre-match press conference.

“We definitely won’t see Dastan—he was not with the team at training camp and is currently undergoing treatment. Of course, it’s a loss for us, but the player’s health is our priority, especially in Dastan’s case. We wish him a speedy recovery and a quick return to the pitch,” he said.

As a result, the 17-year-old forward will miss his second consecutive match in the league phase of the tournament. Earlier, Satpaev was also unavailable for Kairat’s away fixture against Greece’s Olympiacos in December, which ended in a 0–1 defeat for the Almaty side.

