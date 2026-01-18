Argentine midfielder Sebastián Zeballos joins Kairat Almaty

According to the club's press service, the agreement with the 24-year-old right winger is set to run through the end of 2027. The player stands at 168 cm and weighs 65 kg.

Sebastián Zeballos was born in José María Jáuregui, Buenos Aires Province. He began his professional career with Los Andes. He later played for Independiente Rivadavia and the second team of Talleres.

After playing in his home country, Zeballos moved to Bolivia, where he represented the top-flight club Real Oruro. Last season, he emerged as one of the team’s standout players. In 40 matches, he notched 18 goals and provided 5 assists.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that FC Kairat strengthened its defense with Brazilian center-back Lucas Áfrico.

It is noteworthy that Kairat ranks among the world’s best football clubs according to IFFHS.