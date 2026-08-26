FBI launches $25,000 reward initiative for unsolved Tribal cases

According to the FBI National Press Office, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the initiative at the National Law Enforcement Partner Conference, which brought together more than 200 Tribal law enforcement officials from across the United States.

Under a new FBI protocol, publicly advertised cases in Indian Country under FBI jurisdiction will be eligible for rewards of up to $25,000. The initiative can also cover Missing or Murdered Indigenous Person (MMIP) cases.

The FBI is initially highlighting six major unsolved cases involving Angel Beach, Sa’wade Birdinground, Maleeka “Mollie” Boone, Logan Warrior Goings, Mary Johnson (Davis) and Emily Pike.

The initiative includes a searchable, interactive map on the FBI’s website that links to posters seeking information about violent crimes in Tribal communities.

“Voices Not Forgotten is a brand-new initiative that is part of this FBI’s record dedication of resources to Tribal partners who have been left behind far too long,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Proud to be addressing over 200 of our Tribal law enforcement partners from around the country in Albuquerque, making a huge announcement – the FBI’s new “Voices Not Forgotten” program – our initiative to take on unsolved investigations into homicides, kidnappings, and missing… pic.twitter.com/Vqg8ObXh6J — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 19, 2026

The program aims to raise public awareness and encourage people with information to come forward. Patel urged anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI.

The initiative follows requests from Tribal communities made through the Not Invisible Act Commission and the FBI’s discussions with Tribal leaders and advocates.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that several people were killed and at least one was injured in a mass shooting in North Carolina, the U.S.