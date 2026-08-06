Several people killed in mass shooting in North Carolina

Several people were killed, and at least one person was injured in a mass shooting in Prospect Hill, North Carolina, the U.S.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that the Caswell County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday at 352 Brooks Road in Prospect Hill, NC.

“Deputies arriving on scene found multiple people who had been shot. One person was transported to Duke University Hospital with a gunshot wound, and there are multiple other fatalities. Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden immediately requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI),” the press release reads.

SBI Crime scene investigators are on scene processing evidence and conducting interviews.

"There is no threat to the general public, and the event is contained to the above address," authorities said.

Further information related to the incident will be released as it becomes available.

Earlier, it was reported that at least two were killed and five injured in a mass shooting in Seattle.