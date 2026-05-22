ExxonMobil confirms interest in long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan

ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest energy companies and among the biggest foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

The company has operated in Kazakhstan since 1993, participating in major projects such as Tengiz, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Asset Irgaliyev emphasized that Kazakhstan is pursuing political and economic reforms aimed to build a modern, sustainable development model.

He noted that competition today is not only for resources but also for technology, human capital, and adaptability to global changes.

Photo credit: Kazakh Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency

He emphasized the oil and gas sector remains one of the pillars of Kazakhstan’s economy, while also offering opportunities for technological modernization and new growth.

The sides also focused on investment sustainability, the need for predictable conditions for long-term capital, and global competition for investment amid high uncertainty.

In turn, Yuri Kim praised Kazakhstan’s progress since independence and the reforms being carried out.

She stressed the importance for international partners of seeing a clear picture of reforms and understanding the country’s long-term priorities.

Earlier, Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, met with Peter Larden, Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil, to debate key energy projects in Kazakhstan.