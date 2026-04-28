Samruk-Kazyna, ExxonMobil review key energy projects in Kazakhstan

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of key joint oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan - Tengiz and Kashagan, including production growth, the commissioning of new capacities, and oil transportation issues.

Special attention was given to the development of joint social initiatives.

In Atyrau region, 300 women have become certified trainers under the international FIRST LEGO League programme and are already teaching children engineering and robotics. Another 300 women in the Mangystau region are expected to undergo STEM training this year.

ExxonMobil also supported the Group’s charity marathon, with proceeds to be used to establish inclusive classrooms for children with special needs.

ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company began operations in Kazakhstan in 1993 and is among the country’s first major investors in the oil and gas sector. ExxonMobil participates in Tengizchevroil LLP, the North Caspian Project (Kashagan), and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Earlier, it was reported that Samruk-Kazyna and China's CITIC discussed the issues of cooperation expansion and launch of joint projects.