Extreme heat and drought disrupt shipping on Germany’s Rhine river

Forecasts from Germany’s Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (GDWS) show that water levels at the strategically important Kaub gauge are expected to decline to 18 centimeters (7 inches) on Friday, August 7. The level is forecast to reach 19 centimeters on Thursday, below the previous record low of 25 centimeters, recorded in October 2018.

The falling water levels are restricting cargo transport along several sections of the Rhine, reducing the amount of goods ships can carry. Shipping companies have introduced additional surcharges on top of normal freight rates to compensate for their reduced capacity.

The need to split cargo shipments between multiple vessels is also increasing transportation costs for wholesalers. The situation is prompting wholesalers to reduce purchases to avoid additional expenses, leading to supply problems.

Earlier, it was reported that the third unit of Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant had been temporarily shut down as the Danube River dropped to a record low amid prolonged drought and extreme heat.

Meanwhile, Romania carried out an underwater demolition operation to improve the flow of water from the Danube River toward the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.