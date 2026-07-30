Hungary shuts down reactor as Danube hits record low

Istvan Kapitany, Hungary's Minister of Economy and Energy, stated on social media that the reactor shutdown was executed in accordance with predetermined operational safety guidelines as river levels continued to fall.

The water level of the Danube River in Budapest fell to a record low of 31 centimeters on Tuesday, according to Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management.

The shutdown followed earlier curtailments at the facility, which comprises four units with a combined capacity of around 2,000 megawatts.

The minister said the shutdown was part of a carefully prepared plan prioritizing operational safety rather than an unexpected emergency. The plant relies on the Danube for cooling water, making flow reductions necessary to meet environmental regulations regarding water temperature.

The temporary electricity deficit will be compensated by domestic renewable energy sources and increased power imports, Kapitany added, reassuring the public that Hungary's energy grid remains stable.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had logged a record number of tropical nights so far this summer as an unrelenting heat wave continues to grip the nation.