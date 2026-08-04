Romanian army blasts rock to boost Danube water flow toward nuclear power plant

Military engineers used 180 kilograms of explosives to dislodge the Pârjoaia rock, an obstruction in the river that had been restricting water flow.

Acting Defense Minister Radu Miruță described the operation as successful, saying the intervention would benefit both the power plant and future navigation on the river.

"180 kilograms of explosives were introduced. (...) Regardless of the final consequences for the Cernavoda power plant in these days, what was achieved by dislodging this rock is something necessary for both navigation and dredging in the future, easing the dredging of the Old Danube branch," Miruță said.

He added that two barges stationed at the site would spend the coming hours and days loading as much of the blasted rock as possible.

"A heavy-duty crane will remove as much of the dislodged rock as it can, further clearing the area," Miruță said.

📌 Romanian military blasts rock to protect nuclear plant



Romanian forces detonated part of a rock formation to increase the flow of the Danube River, helping maintain the water supply to the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant and prevent a reactor shutdown.#Romania pic.twitter.com/QTWwwhpdcb — Context 360 (@NewsContext360) August 3, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that the third unit of Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant had been temporarily shut down as the Danube River dropped to a record low amid prolonged drought and extreme heat.