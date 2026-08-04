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    Romanian army blasts rock to boost Danube water flow toward nuclear power plant

    09:27, 4 August 2026

    The Romanian Army carried out an underwater demolition operation on Monday to improve the flow of water from the Danube River toward the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant, Anadolu reported, citing broadcaster Digi24.

    Romania,
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @NewsContext360 / X

    Military engineers used 180 kilograms of explosives to dislodge the Pârjoaia rock, an obstruction in the river that had been restricting water flow.

    Acting Defense Minister Radu Miruță described the operation as successful, saying the intervention would benefit both the power plant and future navigation on the river.

    "180 kilograms of explosives were introduced. (...) Regardless of the final consequences for the Cernavoda power plant in these days, what was achieved by dislodging this rock is something necessary for both navigation and dredging in the future, easing the dredging of the Old Danube branch," Miruță said.

    He added that two barges stationed at the site would spend the coming hours and days loading as much of the blasted rock as possible.

    "A heavy-duty crane will remove as much of the dislodged rock as it can, further clearing the area," Miruță said.

    Earlier, it was reported that the third unit of Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant had been temporarily shut down as the Danube River dropped to a record low amid prolonged drought and extreme heat. 

     

     

    Romania World News EU Drought
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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