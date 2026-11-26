Over the next 13 months, voters in four of the EU's five largest member states, Spain, France, Poland and Italy, will choose new governments or leaders. Parliamentary elections are also due in Estonia, Finland, Greece and Slovakia, along with regional ballots in Germany.

Spain opens the cycle. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early vote on October 5 after Congress rejected his minority government's emergency housing decrees. Opinion polls show his Socialist Party trailing the conservative People's Party, which may need the backing of far-right Vox to form a government.

Collage credit: Malika Safargaliyeva/ Canva/ Qazinform

France follows with the most closely watched contest. The government has set the first round of the presidential election for April 18, 2027, with a runoff on May 2. Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally leads the polls. In July, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds but shortened her ban from public office, which cleared the way for her to run. She declared her candidacy soon after. A further appeal is pending before the Court of Cassation.

Photo credit: Marine Le Pen's official X account

Le Pen's platform would put Paris at odds with Brussels. She proposes cutting about €11 billion from France's EU budget payments, holding a constitutional referendum to assert the primacy of French law over European law, and departing from several single-market rules.

"I will therefore advocate a strict cap on France's net contribution to the European Union at €5 billion", she wrote on social media in October.

Poland must hold parliamentary elections by November 11, 2027. Nationalist parties together poll close to half the vote, and they could unseat Prime Minister Donald Tusk's liberal coalition. In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking a second term in elections due before the end of 2027. She faces pressure from her right flank from National Future, a party former army general Roberto Vannacci founded in February after breaking with the League. Recent polls suggest its support has started to slip.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksembekov / Qazinform

The nationalist momentum comes at a time of strong public backing for the EU. In a European Parliament Eurobarometer survey, a record 74% of Europeans said their country benefits from membership, the highest share since the question was first asked in 1983. Few Euroskeptic parties now call for leaving the bloc outright. Most instead seek to turn it into a looser association of sovereign nation-states.

Slow growth, aging populations, strained public finances and a rising cost of living have eroded support for traditional center-left and center-right parties. Nearly one in four European voters now backs far-right parties, an almost fivefold increase since the mid-1990s.

The trend has not moved in a straight line. In April, Hungarian voters ended Viktor Orbán's 16 years in power, handing Péter Magyar's Tisza party a two-thirds majority in parliament. Orbán called the result "painful, but clear".

Photo credit: @magyarpeterMP / X

In September, the Sweden Democrats lost ground for the first time since entering parliament, falling to 17.5%. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders's Freedom Party lost nearly a third of its seats in the 2025 election. Germany moved the other way: the Alternative for Germany won Saxony-Anhalt's state election on September 6 with 43.8% of the vote, its best regional result to date.

For the EU, the biggest effect may be felt in the European Council, where the bloc's 27 leaders take key decisions. If Euroskeptic leaders take power in France, Spain and Poland, they would join like-minded leaders already in office in countries such as Czechia, Italy and Slovakia. Such a group would lack the numbers to rewrite EU law but could form a strong blocking minority. Talks on the EU budget, future enlargement, aid to Ukraine and deeper integration in defense, energy, finance and technology could all stall as a result.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was prepared to resign once a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is signed and several key provisions of the peace agenda are put into effect.