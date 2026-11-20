Voters will elect both chambers of parliament, but the race to form a government will be decided in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. Two pre-election surveys point to different winners, and both put the leading party well short of the 176 seats needed for an outright majority.

Sánchez seeks another term

Sánchez, who has led Spain since 2018, is campaigning on jobs, wages and affordable housing. His Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) has pledged to expand public housing to 6% of the country’s housing stock.

“To do more, we need to renew and broaden public support,” Sánchez said when he called the election in October, according to the official transcript published by La Moncloa.

Spain’s public Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) put the PSOE first with 33.3% of the vote and between 134 and 143 seats. Even at the top of that range, Sánchez would need support from other parties. His prospects could depend on how many seats smaller left-wing parties retain and whether Catalan and Basque parties back him or abstain.

Feijóo’s path runs through Vox

Feijóo’s People’s Party (PP) has pledged to build one million homes over the next parliamentary term and offer tax deductions to tenants and landlords who extend leases under specified conditions.

A GAD3 poll put the PP first with 32% of the vote and 136 seats, ahead of the PSOE on 26% and 103 seats. It gave Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox 63 seats, enough for the PP and Vox to reach 199 together if they backed the same candidate for prime minister.

The CIS projection put the two parties at a combined maximum of 171 seats. A strong showing by Vox would give Abascal leverage in negotiations with Feijóo. On housing, Vox has proposed scrapping taxes on first-home purchases and repealing Spain’s housing law.

Smaller parties could decide who governs

Former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau leads Frente Amplio, a left-wing alliance that includes Sumar. Official candidate lists show Podemos running separately in much of the country, dividing a vote that helped return Sánchez to office in 2023. Catalonia’s ERC and Junts and the Basque parties EH Bildu and PNV could also influence the formation of the next government if neither bloc reaches 176 seats.

Congressional records show that Feijóo fell short with 172 votes in his 2023 bid to become prime minister, while Sánchez later secured 179. Under Article 99 of Spain’s Constitution, a candidate needs an absolute majority on the first ballot. If that fails, a second vote takes place 48 hours later. The candidate then needs more votes in favor than against, making abstentions potentially decisive.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sánchez called the snap election after lawmakers rejected two emergency housing decrees amid protests over rising rents.