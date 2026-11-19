On November 19, during a government meeting, he called on the opposition to support holding a referendum on the new Constitution.

“I propose to the opposition that we go to a referendum. If the people reject the Constitution, I will resign. If the people vote ‘yes’ to the Constitution, I will not be a candidate for prime minister in the next elections,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

A day earlier, addressing the Parliament, Pashinyan also said that he considered signing and ratifying a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and establishing sustainable institutional peace to be his mission. He added that he was ready to step down once these objectives had been achieved.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan's initiative has already faced opposition from political rivals. Kristine Vardanyan, a lawmaker from the Armenia bloc, said that opposition forces would not support holding the referendum and intended to use their votes to block the relevant decision.

Earlier, addressing the drafting of the new Constitution, Pashinyan said that the preliminary draft would be published next week.