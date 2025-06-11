European Union is in love with itself - Prime Minister of Slovakia

“Sometimes I get the impression that the European Union is in love with itself, we are sure that we are doing everything right, we are the largest in the world. And I think that we need to cooperate, we need to look around carefully,” Robert Fico said during a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan.

He also noted that he highly respects the ambitious goals of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a New, Fair and Transparent Kazakhstan.

“These initiatives are developing, and I always tell my colleagues from the European Union that we should look not only inside the EU, but also pay attention to what is happening around, what experience other countries have, what other countries are doing,” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Astana and was hosted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan at the Akorda presidential palace. The leaders of Kazakhstan and Slovakia proceeded to have meaningful talks, highlighting the close relations between Astana and Bratislava.