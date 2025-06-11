Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda
11:13, 11 June 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Robert Fico walked along the blue carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which a meeting in a closed-door format began.
The talks will focus on the prospects for expanding the Kazakh-Slovak partnership.
