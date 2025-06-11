Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Robert Fico walked along the blue carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which a meeting in a closed-door format began.

Photo credit: Akorda

The talks will focus on the prospects for expanding the Kazakh-Slovak partnership.

Photo credit: Akorda

