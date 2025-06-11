EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda

    11:13, 11 June 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

    Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.

    Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Robert Fico walked along the blue carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which a meeting in a closed-door format began.

    Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The talks will focus on the prospects for expanding the Kazakh-Slovak partnership.

    Prime Minister of Slovakia arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Read more in a Kazinform correspondent's article on the nature of relations between Astana and Bratislava.

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Slovakia Foreign policy Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All