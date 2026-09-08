EU unveils €200M investment package for Greenland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the Global Gateway Partnership Package during a visit to Nuuk, alongside Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Greenland can count on the EU. That was my message during my last visit. Today, I am back to deliver the real results of our close cooperation,” von der Leyen said.

We’re deepening our cooperation across the board.



Connectivity, clean energy, critical raw materials.



And of course, more opportunities for the people of Greenland.



We’re backing these ambitions with a €200 million Partnership Package ↓ https://t.co/EYJ9K42kCC — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 7, 2026

“This will create new opportunities and a strong and engaged EU in both Greenland and the Arctic. Because Greenland is a strategic ally and a trusted friend,” she added.

The funding will be invested in 2026 and 2027. It will support education, fisheries, satellite and cable connectivity, renewable energy, sustainable mining, housing, tourism and small businesses.

Among the planned initiatives are expanded satellite coverage for remote settlements, hybrid renewable energy systems and possible support for the Buksefjord hydropower plant. The EU will also help develop Greenland’s critical raw materials sector and explore investment in graphite and other strategic minerals.

The three leaders also signed a renewed Joint Declaration expanding cooperation in research, climate action, civil protection, resilience and security. According to the Commission, the partnership is “grounded in shared values and interests.”

The initiative comes amid heightened geopolitical attention on Greenland following U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for American control of the Danish autonomous territory. Greenlandic and Danish leaders have repeatedly rejected the proposal and reaffirmed Greenland’s sovereignty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump had called for an end to sales of Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier in the United States unless the company began manufacturing its planes in the country.