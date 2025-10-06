EU funds €5mln project to rehabilitate Machaerus archaeological site in Jordan

Representing the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Director General of the Department of Antiquities, Fawzi Abu Danneh, underscored that the project reflects Jordan’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural heritage as a foundation of national identity and sustainable development. He highlighted that heritage protection is an investment in the future, strengthening cultural tourism and creating opportunities for local communities.

The European Union Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, said the initiative not only preserves sites of global historical importance but also generates new prospects for local development, adding that the EU is proud to partner with Jordan in this shared mission.

For his part, Italian Ambassador, Luciano Pizzuti, stressed that the project marks a new chapter in Jordan–Italy cooperation in cultural heritage, reaffirming Italy’s commitment to preserving Jordan’s archaeological wealth as a driver of sustainable development and community empowerment.

The ceremony also featured a presentation of planned works, including archaeological surveys, restoration and fencing, installation of interpretive panels, and enhancement of visitor facilities. The project will be implemented by the AICS in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Department of Antiquities to ensure sustainable site management and strengthen the role of cultural heritage in local development.

As reported previously, Uzbekistan and Jordan take cooperation in education to a new level.