Uzbekistan and Jordan take cooperation in education to a new level 

According to the Uzbekistan MFA, the meeting focused on the implementation of tasks outlined in the roadmap signed following the state visit of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Uzbekistan in August this year.

Special attention was given to prospects for cooperation in the fields of education and science between the two countries. The discussions covered issues of student and faculty exchanges between universities, the implementation of joint research programs, and the expansion of academic cooperation.

The parties emphasized their readiness to develop relations between Uzbekistan and Jordan and to take cooperation in education to a new level.

