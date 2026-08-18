Estonia tops Global Relocation Ranking 2026

The Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026 is compiled based on 24 criteria, such as quality of life, street safety, healthcare quality, economic opportunities, and financial prospects.

Estonia, Singapore, and Malaysia are the top three destinations.

The top 10 countries are:

Estonia

Singapore

Malaysia

Portugal

Taiwan

Lithuania

Hong Kong

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Czechia

Malta

France is ranked 79th, the U.S. stands 107th, Canada is 41st, Australia is 29th, and Germany is ranked 50th.

Kazakhstan occupies the 77th position in the ranking.

Rumavi is a company specializing in the issues of relocation, investment, and overseas living. Its Global Relocation Index 2026 assessed 192 countries.

Earlier, it was reported that five universities from Kazakhstan had been included in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 for the first time, while 20 universities secured places in the QS World University Rankings 2026.