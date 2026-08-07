Five Kazakhstani universities enter Times Higher Education rankings for first time

The ministry said Kazakhstan currently hosts branches of 33 foreign universities representing education systems from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, South Korea, Russia and several other countries.

To further expand international academic cooperation, the government is updating legislation to simplify the establishment of foreign university campuses, introduce unified operating standards, strengthen state oversight and create more favorable conditions for attracting leading international universities, while keeping the study of Kazakh history and language mandatory.

At the same time, Kazakhstani universities are expanding abroad. In recent years, domestic universities have opened branches in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia.

According to the ministry, more than half of Kazakhstan's universities now offer dual-degree programs in partnership with 131 universities across 24 countries. Earlier this year, Manash Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University graduated its first cohort of students under a dual-degree program with the University of Arizona.

In addition, Nazarbayev University was placed among the world's top 500 universities, further strengthening Kazakhstan's presence in global university rankings.