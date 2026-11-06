Erlan Karin: People's construction drive is about ideology of creation, not just economy

As Erlan Karin noted, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays close attention to developing Kazakhstan's science, education, and high technology, viewing them as the foundation for the future of the country.

In his state-of-the-nation address, the Head of State stressed the need to pass on to future generations a strong nation grounded in advanced technologies, knowledge, and scientific achievements.

One of the main tools to achieve this goal is the "People's Construction" initiative, designed to build hundreds of social, cultural, scientific, sports, and infrastructure projects in all regions of the country.

"The President's call of 'construction and construction again' is not only Kazakhstan's economic policy, but to a certain extent an ideological formula, because this call focuses on creation. It centers on joining forces so that we can work, build, and create together," Vice President Erlan Karin emphasized.

In the Vice President's view, this reflects a broader vision of national growth: construction is not merely about new buildings and infrastructure, but about laying the groundwork for science, education, culture, and human capital.

Erlan Karin added that these steps demonstrate President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s commitment to building an economically strong, technologically advanced nation with a high level of education, science, and culture.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Vice President of Kazakhstan attended an international symposium dedicated to Abu Nasr al-Farabi's philosophical and scientific heritage.