Erlan Karin noted that rural development, the agro-industrial complex, and raising the well-being of people living in rural areas remain a top priority for the President. At the same time, the Head of State set out his principled position on current and future agenda items.

The Vice President identified the call to "Build and build again!" as one of the core messages.

"This is the most reasonable, rational path to ensuring the security of our state and all citizens of the country amid looming geopolitical and economic uncertainty. We will lay every brick of the edifice of a Just Kazakhstan through our joint efforts, in a united creative drive and for the benefit of the entire society," Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the People's Construction program, the fight against corruption, the public administration reform, and the formation of new constructive values are only the beginning of a long journey.

The Vice President also highlighted plans for Kazakhstan's further development and issues concerning the protection of state sovereignty.

"The President has ideas and plans for the country's development over the medium term and beyond. At this point, far from all issues concerning the protection of our state's Sovereignty and Independence have been resolved," Karin underlined.

Many of the points he raised focus on standards expected of civil servants. According to the Vice President, the country needs true statesmen who place people's welfare and national interests above personal gain.

He also said working for the good of the people and the state is a great honor, while neglecting official duties harms national interests.

Another principle concerns how officials' performance is evaluated. As Karin emphasized, what matters is results, not past achievements. The President demands discipline, focus, integrity, and commitment to national interests from all public officials.

At the same time, leaders at all levels must share constitutional values and put them into practice.

In a separate point, the Vice President underscored that past merits cannot exempt anyone from accountability.

"High state awards, an excellent education, and extensive experience can no longer and must not serve as a blank check to commit unlawful acts," he wrote.

Karin also pointed to the "Law and Order" principle enshrined in the Constitution, saying it must apply equally to all citizens regardless of their titles or social standing.

As the 10th and final takeaway, the Vice President highlighted the strengthening of state institutions.

"We are building a state in which success and prosperity are guaranteed not by individual figures, but by institutions," he stated.

Earlier today, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Third Forum of Agricultural Workers, highlighting the strategic importance of agriculture to the country’s economy and calling for practical solutions to key challenges facing the sector.