At the beginning of his speech, the Head of State congratulated participants on their professional holiday, noting that agriculture remains a strategically important sector of Kazakhstan’s economy.

He said the forum had brought together experienced specialists, farmers and agricultural workers from all regions of the country, making it an event of national significance.

President Tokayev also thanked the speakers and investors for their constructive proposals on key issues, including water conservation, the rational use of pastures and improving the social conditions of rural workers.

He stressed that the Government and the relevant ministry should consider all opinions shared during the forum.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan saw a robust growth in processed agricultural exports in the first nine months of 2026.