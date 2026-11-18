Heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Administration and relevant government agencies attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on implementing the Astana Peace Declaration 2025 and advancing documents adopted at the XXIV Meeting of the Congress Secretariat. Those documents include "Ethical Code for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Religious Sphere," "The Role of Religions in Combating Climate Change," and "The Charter of the Rights of the Child with an Incurable Disease."

The Vice President said strengthening the Congress's international standing requires consistent work in the period between congresses. As key priorities, Erlan Karin identified fulfilling the resolutions of the Congress and its Secretariat, and bringing in international partners to promote the forum's initiatives.

The agenda also covered preparations for the XXV Meeting of the Secretariat and the IX Congress, along with steps to enhance the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue.

The officials also reviewed international cultural cooperation initiatives, including preparations for events under the ICESCO program designating Turkistan as the 2027 Cultural Capital of the Islamic World and plans to establish a Center of Turkic Civilization. Participants also discussed matters related to the Sultan Baybars Mausoleum and the Al-Farabi Cultural Center in Damascus.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Vice President issued several directives to ensure the fulfilment of the Congress resolutions, prepare for upcoming events, and strengthen interagency coordination.

Earlier, we reported that Vice President Erlan Karin discussed Kazakh language development with the professional community.