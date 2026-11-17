The meeting brought together academicians of the National Academy of Sciences, prominent linguists, experts, Qurultay deputies, members of the Government and the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, media executives and representatives of the intellectual community.

The meeting focused on organizing and coordinating the work, reviewing proposals and feedback, and approving the relevant rules.

Speaking at the meeting, Karin highlighted the importance of the initiative launched by the Head of State.

"At the recent meeting of the Qazaq Tili Society, the President focused on such important issues as systematizing Kazakh spelling rules, updating dictionaries, ensuring consistency in the use of words and concepts, and digitizing dictionaries. This strategic initiative has received broad public support. Based on it, Kazakhstani scholars and experts will embark on a major nationwide project. They have been entrusted with an important historic mission," Karin said.

According to the Vice President, these measures will not only bring greater consistency to the contemporary use of the Kazakh language but also lay a strong foundation for its future development.

"The main task facing scholars and experts is to systematize the regulatory framework of the Kazakh language and establish new scientific, organizational and technological infrastructure to ensure its continued development. This step will contribute to further improving the language. That is why this work should primarily be carried out by scholars and specialists," Karin said.

The project envisages the preparation of six reference guides on language standards and rules, along with 19 core dictionaries covering spelling, pronunciation, definitions, grammar, etymology and terminology.

In addition, nine academic translation dictionaries will be compiled.

All these resources will be made publicly available through the national digital platform, the Universal Dictionary of the Kazakh Language.