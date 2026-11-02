Erdoğan sends message to Tokayev while flying over Kazakhstan

"I was pleased to receive a warm message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he flew over Kazakhstan on his way to the Republic of Korea. His state visit to Kazakhstan in May and my recent visit to Ankara reaffirmed the close ties between our countries.

I sincerely thank President Erdoğan for his kind wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and for the generous hospitality extended to our delegation during our visit to Ankara. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and strategic partnership between our two nations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in a post on the social media platform X.