Erdoğan sends message to Tokayev while flying over Kazakhstan
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received a telegram from the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency learned from Aibek Smadyarov, Advisor to the Kazakh President and Press Secretary.
"En route on an official visit to the Republic of Korea, I am flying over the territory of our historical ancestral homeland – friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan. The successful outcomes and warm memories of my visit to Kazakhstan in May this year, as well as your recent visit to Ankara for the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, remain fresh in our minds. Taking this opportunity, I extend my sincere greetings and best wishes for your good health and personal happiness, as well as continued prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan," the Turkish leader wrote in his telegram.
In turn, the President of Kazakhstan thanked his Turkish counterpart for the hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation during the official visit to Ankara and the OTS Summit.
"I was pleased to receive a warm message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he flew over Kazakhstan on his way to the Republic of Korea. His state visit to Kazakhstan in May and my recent visit to Ankara reaffirmed the close ties between our countries.
I sincerely thank President Erdoğan for his kind wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and for the generous hospitality extended to our delegation during our visit to Ankara. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and strategic partnership between our two nations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in a post on the social media platform X.
I was pleased to receive a warm message from President @RTErdogan as he flew over Kazakhstan on his way to the Republic of Korea. His state visit to Kazakhstan in May and my recent visit to Ankara reaffirmed the close ties between our countries. I sincerely thank President Erdoğan for his kind wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and for the generous hospitality extended to our delegation during our visit to Ankara. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and strategic partnership between our two nations.— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) November 2, 2026
As Qazinform reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an official visit to Türkiye on Oct. 28–30 and attended the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.