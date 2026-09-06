Enrique Iglesias lights up Almaty with spectacular concert

The audience greeted Iglesias with loud applause as he took the stage. Throughout the concert, the singer actively engaged with fans and even thanked them in Kazakh.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

The setlist included such hits as Hero, Bailamos, Escape, Tonight, Bailando, Ring My Bells, and Heartbeat, with the crowd singing along from start to finish during several songs.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

Organizers had prepared an updated show specifically for the concerts in Kazakhstan, featuring an elaborate lighting setup and pyrotechnic effects. Audience members were also given illuminated wristbands that changed colors in sync with the show.

The performance lasted more than 90 minutes and ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

The concert drew fans from across Kazakhstan and abroad, many of whom have long associated Iglesias’ songs with their youth and memorable moments in their lives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spanish singer had performed in Astana on Thursday, September 4.