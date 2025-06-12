Elon Musk eyes South African launch site for SpaceX expansion

The proposal was reportedly discussed during a meeting at the White House, shortly after a public dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and South African officials. Musk is believed to have expressed interest in using the Denel Overberg Test Range near Arniston, a coastal site in the Western Cape province, to support both SpaceX launches and potential Starlink low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite deployments.

Although Starlink was not explicitly mentioned, the project has attracted public and regulatory attention in South Africa, particularly over issues related to the country’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policy. Government reviews are ongoing, with no final decision expected in the near term.

SpaceX’s interest in South Africa reportedly stems from the Overberg site’s strategic southern location, ideal for polar orbit missions. The site is a flagship project of the Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, launched officially in May 2024. In December, it hosted successful test flights of two South African-built suborbital rockets.

ASRI aims to develop a commercial launch vehicle by 2028, capable of deploying satellites into orbit. Its SAFFIRE engine, using kerosene and liquid oxygen, will power a two-stage launch vehicle carrying payloads of up to 500 kg. A potential partnership with SpaceX could accelerate development and attract further investment.

South Africa’s growing space ambitions are supported by collaboration with the U.S., China, and the European Space Agency. A new NASA-backed deep-space ground station is under construction in Matjiesfontein to support future Artemis missions to the Moon and Mars.

