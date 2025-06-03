Musk announces launch of XChat with enhanced privacy features

The new service, called XChat, offers end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, file sharing, as well as audio and video calls.

“All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages, and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling,” Musk stated on his official X account. According to him, the system operates on “a whole new architecture, built on Rust with (Bitcoin style) encryption.”

The company explains that with XChat, “there’s no way for anyone, including X, to read your messages.” Encrypted conversations require user verification through private-public key cryptography and will appear separately from regular Direct Messages. Privacy features can be switched on or off via a special toggle and protected with a personal four-digit PIN code.

The service allows messages to automatically disappear after a selected period ranging from five minutes to four weeks. Additionally, users will be able to place calls without the need for a phone number and send larger files directly through the chat.

Meanwhile, some users have raised questions regarding Musk’s mention of “Bitcoin-style” encryption. “Bitcoin style? There’s no encryption in Bitcoin!” one X user commented. Others noted that a separate, unrelated application named XChat is already available on Google Play.

According to Musk, XChat is currently being tested by selected users and may become available to all accounts later this week, subject to system scaling.

