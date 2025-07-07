“Train wreck” — Trump comments on Elon Musk’s third party plans

The statement followed Musk’s announcement of the formation of the America Party. In his message, Trump criticized Musk’s political positioning and noted that he is “saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”

The US President also criticized the attempt to establish third parties in the US, noting that those have historically been unsuccessful.

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS,” he wrote.

Trump also highlighted that the newly adopted “biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country” removes the federal Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate, a measure he has publicly opposed. He expressed surprise that Musk, who had previously endorsed him, did not raise concerns about this policy stance.

In addition, Trump mentioned that Musk had once recommended a close associate to head NASA, noting that the individual had not previously supported Republican candidates.

“Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also,” he said, questioning the appropriateness of such an appointment, citing the close ties between Musk’s businesses and the space agency.

Earlier it was reported that Elon Musk announced a new political party in U.S.